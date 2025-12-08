What to know about the college football playoff

Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
Startup Junkie and Art DeCentrale host a Public Art 101 panel in Bentonville, where regional arts leaders and public artists share how creators can pursue opportunities, build connections and grow their practice.
NWACC’s director of global learning outlines 2026 study abroad trips to Japan, Greece and Italy, open to students and community members. Programs blend food, culture and history; applications close Dec. 31.