© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

More than 2,000 golden retrievers chase a world record in Buenos Aires

By Hosts,
Jordan-Marie SmithPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published December 9, 2025 at 3:06 PM CST

2,397 golden retrievers, and their owners, converged on a park in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Monday morning to set a new Guinness world record.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Hosts
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Related Content