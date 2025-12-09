© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thousands of people in Lagos, Nigeria, have had homes abruptly seized and destroyed

By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published December 9, 2025 at 3:05 PM CST

More than 10,000 people have been violently displaced from a waterfront community in Africa's most populous city -- Lagos, Nigeria.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Emmanuel Akinwotu
Emmanuel Akinwotu is an international correspondent for NPR. He joined NPR in 2022 from The Guardian, where he was West Africa correspondent.
Related Content