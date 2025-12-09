Thousands of people in Lagos, Nigeria, have had homes abruptly seized and destroyed

Power plants in Arkansas received exemptions from the EPA’s Mercury and Air Toxics Standards until July 2029. Environmental advocates warn this could worsen public-health risks, especially in low-income communities.
Last week, CDC vaccine advisers changed guidance so only newborns whose mothers test positive for hepatitis B or whose status is unknown are recommended to get the birth-dose. Dr. Andy Koehler warns this could increase chronic hepatitis B risk in children.
Sarah McKenzie reflects on 23 years of evolving data use in Arkansas education, rising teacher turnover, chronic absenteeism and renewed efforts in early childhood access — with mixed but hopeful signs ahead.