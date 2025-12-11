Competing Senate health plans fail with ACA premium strikes ahead

Sam Gringlas is a journalist at NPR's All Things Considered. In 2020, he helped cover the presidential election with NPR's Washington Desk and has also reported for NPR's business desk covering the workforce. He's produced and reported with NPR from across the country, as well as China and Mexico, covering topics like politics, trade, the environment, immigration and breaking news. He started as an intern at All Things Considered after graduating with a public policy degree from the University of Michigan, where he was the managing news editor at The Michigan Daily. He's a native Michigander.
The new Forward 2050 Regional Transportation Plan outlines a vision for roads, transit, trails and bike-pedestrian infrastructure across 31 cities in Benton and Washington counties — anticipating growth to 1 million residents.
Ozark Bird Conservancy director Mitchell Pruitt reflects on year one, tracking northern saw-whet owls, studying eastern screech owls in urban forests and launching a citizen nest box program in northwest Arkansas.
Bentonville’s sewer pipes are at capacity amid rapid growth. The Alice L. Walton Foundation is offering a line of credit to fund major upgrades. City leaders plan to repay via fees on new development, sparing current homeowners.