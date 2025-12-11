Severe storm drenches families without shelter in Gaza

The new Forward 2050 Regional Transportation Plan outlines a vision for roads, transit, trails and bike-pedestrian infrastructure across 31 cities in Benton and Washington counties — anticipating growth to 1 million residents.
Ozark Bird Conservancy director Mitchell Pruitt reflects on year one, tracking northern saw-whet owls, studying eastern screech owls in urban forests and launching a citizen nest box program in northwest Arkansas.
Bentonville’s sewer pipes are at capacity amid rapid growth. The Alice L. Walton Foundation is offering a line of credit to fund major upgrades. City leaders plan to repay via fees on new development, sparing current homeowners.