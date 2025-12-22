© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump's second term marks a significant departure from his first term, analysts say

By Franco Ordoñez
Published December 22, 2025 at 4:16 PM CST

President Trump's first year of foreign policy in his second term surprised many — for a lot of different reasons.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
Related Content