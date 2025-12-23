© 2025 KUAF
Baking cookbooks boomed in 2025

By Neda Ulaby
Published December 23, 2025 at 2:57 PM CST

Sales of baking cookbooks are up about 80% over the past year, according to research group Circana. And that's bucking a downward trend in cookbooks overall.

