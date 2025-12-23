© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vince Zampella, co-creator of the 'Call of Duty' video game franchise, dies at 55

By Alana Wise
Published December 23, 2025 at 4:12 PM CST

Vince Zampella, co-creator of the hit Call of Duty video games, has died in a Los Angeles car crash.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Alana Wise
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.
Related Content