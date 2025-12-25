© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Bethlehem celebrates Christmas for the first time since the war in Gaza began

By Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Published December 25, 2025 at 4:08 PM CST

Encouraged by a ceasefire brokered between Israel and Hamas in October, Bethlehem brought back its annual Christmas celebrations.

Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.
