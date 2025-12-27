© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Radio drama 'The Archers' turns 75

By Lauren Frayer
Published December 27, 2025 at 6:42 AM CST

The world's longest-running radio drama turns 75 in January. 'The Archers' chronicles a fictional farming family in England, navigating climate change, mental health and romance.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
See stories by Lauren Frayer
Related Content