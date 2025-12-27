Rediscovering delight in the kitchen when cooking feels like a burden

Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
A Mercy Northwest nurse practitioner explains why heart emergencies spike during the holidays and offers reminders about moderation, routines and when chest discomfort or shortness of breath should prompt medical care.
Best Friends Animal Society in Bentonville hosts Kitty Bingo on Friday and a Pawliday Party on Saturday, featuring adoptable pets, crafts, treats and opportunities for the community to support animal welfare.
The Architect’s Newspaper names the University of Arkansas Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation its 2025 Project of the Year, recognizing the mass timber building’s design and research impact.