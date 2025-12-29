Lauren Hodges is an associate producer for All Things Considered. She joined the show in 2018 after seven years in the NPR newsroom as a producer and editor. She doesn't mind that you used her pens, she just likes them a certain way and asks that you put them back the way you found them, thanks. Despite years working on interviews with notable politicians, public figures, and celebrities for NPR, Hodges completely lost her cool when she heard RuPaul's voice and was told to sit quietly in a corner during the rest of the interview. She promises to do better next time.
A Mercy Northwest nurse practitioner explains why heart emergencies spike during the holidays and offers reminders about moderation, routines and when chest discomfort or shortness of breath should prompt medical care.
Best Friends Animal Society in Bentonville hosts Kitty Bingo on Friday and a Pawliday Party on Saturday, featuring adoptable pets, crafts, treats and opportunities for the community to support animal welfare.
The Architect’s Newspaper names the University of Arkansas Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation its 2025 Project of the Year, recognizing the mass timber building’s design and research impact.