© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CIA strike escalates the Trump administration's pressure campaign on Venezuela

By Tom Bowman,
Scott Detrow
Published December 30, 2025 at 3:08 PM CST

A U.S. official confirms that the CIA struck a dock facility on the coast of Venezuela.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
See stories by Tom Bowman
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Related Content