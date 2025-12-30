© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What to know about a power struggle among U.S. allies in the Red Sea

By Aya Batrawy,
Mary Louise Kelly
Published December 30, 2025 at 3:59 PM CST

Israel became the first country in the world to recognize Somaliland, part of a wider Red Sea rivalry also playing out in Yemen

Copyright 2025 NPR
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Related Content