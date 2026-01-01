© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's next for Berkshire Hathaway as longtime CEO Warren Buffett retires

By Scott Detrow,
Maria Aspan
Published January 1, 2026 at 3:16 PM CST

After six decades running Berkshire Hathaway, the legendary investor Warren Buffett has officially stepped down as CEO.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Maria Aspan
Maria Aspan is the financial correspondent for NPR. She reports on the world of finance broadly, and how it affects all of our lives.
Related Content