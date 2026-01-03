© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nicolás Maduro 'captured' in Venezuela attack, Trump says

By Daniel Estrin,
Greg Myre
Published January 3, 2026 at 7:02 AM CST

NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre joins NPR's Daniel Estrin to discuss the U.S. carrying out airstrikes in Venezuela.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
See stories by Greg Myre
Related Content