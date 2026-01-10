© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How AI-generated content increased disinformation after Maduro's removal

By Geoff Brumfiel
Published January 10, 2026 at 6:43 AM CST

Following the U.S. operation in Venezuela, AI content has proliferated.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Geoff Brumfiel
Geoff Brumfiel works as a senior editor and correspondent on NPR's science desk. His editing duties include science and space, while his reporting focuses on the intersection of science and national security.
See stories by Geoff Brumfiel
Related Content