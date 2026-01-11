'ScreenTime' podcast asks what screens are doing to kids

Ahmad Damen is an editor for All Things Considered based in Washington, D.C. He first joined NPR's and WBUR's Here & Now as an editor in 2024. Damen brings more than 15 years of experience in journalism, with roles spanning six countries.
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Artists Tom Flynn and Michael Pantzer reflect on the future of "Tornado Town," a sculpture built from storm debris after the 2024 Rogers tornadoes, and what it represents for memory, healing and community.
The Robert A. Winn Excellence in Clinical Trials Award is funding early-career physicians and students to expand diversity in cancer research, aiming to bring clinical trials to rural and underrepresented communities.
UAMS Interim Chancellor Dr. Larry Barnes reflects on receiving the Banks Blackwell Scholarship and announces a new program offering full tuition to 40 Arkansas students who commit to working in the state.