© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Pennsylvania swing voters think of Trump's first year back in office

By Mara Liasson
Published January 22, 2026 at 3:24 PM CST

How do Biden-to-Trump voters feel about year one of Trump's second term? A focus group of Pennsylvania voters provides some unique insight.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
See stories by Mara Liasson
Related Content