In China, a meme is worth a thousand words

Ashish Valentine joined NPR as its second-ever Reflect America fellow and is now a production assistant at All Things Considered. As well as producing the daily show and sometimes reporting stories himself, his job is to help the network's coverage better represent the perspectives of marginalized communities.
Grant Shields, assistant professor of human neuroscience at the University of Arkansas, previews a new Honors College course examining stress research, from contested definitions to immune responses to cognitive effects.
UAMS Assistant Professor Jennifer Andersen explains how delivering family-centered diabetes self-management education via telehealth is improving outcomes and reducing barriers for rural Arkansans with Type 2 diabetes.
Dale Phillips of the Bella Vista Historical Museum describes a car caravan tour that visits sites tied to the resort town's earliest eras, from post-Civil War settlements to the water infrastructure of the 1920s.