© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mass grave sheds light on 7th century plague

NPR | By Durrie Bouscaren
Published February 18, 2026 at 4:10 PM CST

In modern-day Jordan, a 1500-year old mass grave sheds light on the lives of people affected by the Plague of Justinian.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Durrie Bouscaren
Related Content