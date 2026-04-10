Taiwan's opposition leader meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing

Ashish Valentine joined NPR as its second-ever Reflect America fellow and is now a production assistant at All Things Considered. As well as producing the daily show and sometimes reporting stories himself, his job is to help the network's coverage better represent the perspectives of marginalized communities.
The University of Arkansas Fine Arts Center reopens April 16 after a $38 million restoration. School of Art director Rachel Debuque reflects on the building's history and its future as a hub for arts education.