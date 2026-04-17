U.S.-Iran ceasefire appears to hold as economic pressure builds globally

Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert F. Kennedy Award for his coverage of American veterans and a Gracie Award for coverage of female combat veterans. In 2019 Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America honored Quil with its IAVA Salutes Award for Leadership in Journalism.
UAMS is offering scholarships to train Arkansas health care providers in perinatal mental health, the number one complication of pregnancy in the state. Reporter Fallon Frank speaks with UAMS senior director Hannah McHardy about the program and what it could mean for Arkansas mothers.