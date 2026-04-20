Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Hall director Nicole Muszynski transformed Gibson Hall's lobby with archival photos of University of Arkansas women, drawing parallels to the 2023 Barbie film and her own story as a first-gen American.