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In 'The Devil Wears Prada 2,' Runway Magazine is in peril

NPR | By Bob Mondello
Published May 1, 2026 at 3:36 PM CDT

After two decades, Runway magazine's fashionistas — Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel — are back, and the stakes are higher in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello
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