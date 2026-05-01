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Matt Ozug
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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Vincent Acovino
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
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