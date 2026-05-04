Trump says he's reviewing offer from Iran but keeps military action on the table

Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
Joseph Nguyen is the Hangry Pedaler, a food savvy cyclist who highlights eateries across Northwest Arkansas on his Instagram page, speaks with Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Nourani about NWA Burger Week, his week-long fundraising event that involves over 30 different restaurants and food trucks.