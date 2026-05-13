New York Times reporter Jazmine Ulloa takes a deep dive into her 'El Paso' hometown

In her new book, “El Paso: Five Families and One Hundred Years of Blood, Migration, Race, and Memory,” New York Times reporter Jazmine Ulloa recounts the history of the town she grew up in, which she believes speaks as much or more to the immigrant experience than Ellis Island.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ulloa.

Book excerpt: “El Paso’

By Jazmine Ulloa

An excerpt from “El Paso” by Jazmine Ulloa published on March 3, 2026 by Dutton, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2026 by Jazmine Ulloa

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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