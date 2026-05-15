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Abortion rights opponent on Supreme Court move to maintain telehealth access to abortion pill

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 15, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT

The Supreme Court is maintaining telehealth access to the abortion medication mifepristone, one of two drugs given for most medication abortions, as a case makes its way through lower courts.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Carol Tobias, president of the National Right to Life Committee, the country’s largest organization that opposes abortion rights.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom
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