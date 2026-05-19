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Trump administration launches fund for alleged DOJ 'targets'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 19, 2026 at 10:43 AM CDT

The Trump administration announced a new Justice Department fund of more than $1.7 billion to compensate people it says were harmed by “weaponization” under the Biden administration.

Critics call it a political slush fund that could benefit Trump allies, including Jan. 6 defendants.

Former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter talks with Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan about the legal and ethical questions surrounding the move.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom
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