Saturday Sports: Remembering a NASCAR icon: NBA playoffs; MLB

Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Historian Kaylee Cook won an Arkansas Historical Association award for her research into how Gerald L.K. Smith's Christ of the Ozarks created lasting tensions between economics and values in Eureka Springs.