A Palestinian was forced from land where Israeli settlers now relax and swim

Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
Actress Fabiola Caraballo Quijada stars in the national touring production of & Juliet at Walton Arts Center. She talks about her whirlwind year since winning the Jimmy Award and graduating high school.