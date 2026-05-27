Democrats look to rural voters to grow their coalition

Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
Actress Fabiola Caraballo Quijada stars in the national touring production of & Juliet at Walton Arts Center. She talks about her whirlwind year since winning the Jimmy Award and graduating high school.