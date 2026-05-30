Saturday Sports: NBA Playoffs; men's French Open champion; remembering an NHL great

Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
The Arkansas Folklife Festival — a free, three-day celebration of the state's six cultural regions — comes to Riverfront Park in North Little Rock June 26-28, headlined by Bobby Rush and Lucinda Williams.