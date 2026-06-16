Israel's stance on Lebanon ceasefire complicates U.S.-Iran deal

Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
Today's Sound Perimeter features two works by Canadian composers: "The Bessborough Hotel" by Nicole Lizée and "Pièce pour violon et clarinette" by Claude Vivier. While these pieces sound very different from one another, both composers invite us into imaginative and unexpected musical worlds.