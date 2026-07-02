With oil sale sanctions lifted, Iran potentially unlocks billions for regime

Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
Arkansas has one of the nation's highest cesarean rates among low-risk births. A statewide initiative aimed to lower it, but the numbers held steady. Dr. Constance Chapman and Dr. Jennifer Callaghan-Koru explain what happened.