Left to self-police, AI companies weaken safety commitments, study finds

The leading artificial intelligence companies have quietly backed away from some safety protocols, according to a new third-party review.

The Future of Life Institute says none of the companies ranked above a C+ in its latest AI Safety Index. Anthropic, OpenAI, Google DeepMind and Meta were “moving the goalposts,” the evaluators found, weakening previous commitments to safety measures.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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