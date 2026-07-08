'Baby Dunks-A-Lot': Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is out with a new picture book
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NBA and two-time Olympic champion Jayson Tatum about “Baby Dunks-A-Lot: The Day the Basketballs Stopped Bouncing,” his new children’s picture book written with Sam Apple and illustrated by Parker-Nia Gordon.
Book excerpt: ‘Baby Dunks-A-Lot’
By Jayson Tatum and Sam Apple
From “Baby Dunks-A-Lot The Day the Basketballs Stopped Bouncing,” published by Abrams Books for Young Readers. Text © 2026 Jayson Tatum and Sam Apple. Illustrations © 2026 Parker-Nia Gordon. All rights reserved.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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