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Craving the gilded age? New York Public Library invites you to culinary time travel

NPR | By Scott Simon,
Danny Hensel
Published July 11, 2026 at 6:43 AM CDT

Among the many treasures of the New York Public Library are tens of thousands of restaurant menus.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
Danny Hensel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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