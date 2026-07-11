Saturday Sports: World Cup quarterfinals; Wimbledon finals

Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Talk Business & Politics' Michael Tilley talks with Kyle Kellams about Fort Smith's 2027 air show and motorcycle rally, the fight over changing city government, a packed mayoral field and big drops in water leaks.