Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Volunteer-led organization Fayetteville Strong and community member Stockton Pyle discuss their work placing wooden benches at public bus stops around Fayetteville as the city's public transit system grows.