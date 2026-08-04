One-woman show portrays JFK, painter James Wyeth in exploration of art, power and vulnerability
Journalist and author Shannon Mullen premiered her new one-woman show, “An Addition of One,” last weekend in Maine, home of painter James Wyeth. In 1967, at the age of 20, Wyeth unveiled his controversial posthumous portrait of former President John F. Kennedy.
Loved by some and hated by many, the portrait was said to show a vulnerable, troubled president, instead of the strong, charismatic leader Kennedy’s grieving supporters wanted as a tribute.
In her new stage show, Mullen imagines a conversation between Kennedy and Wyeth, using material drawn from personal conversations with the painter, now 80, as well as extensive research through historical documents.
Playwright and actor Mullen, who plays both Wyeth and Kennedy in the show, and artist Wyeth join host Robin Young to talk about the play, as well as Wyeth’s art, life and inspirations.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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