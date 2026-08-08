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Late-summer recess begins after Senate rushes through final votes

NPR | By Claudia Grisales,
Scott Simon
Published August 8, 2026 at 6:43 AM CDT

The Senate spent its time Friday trying to make progress on a long to-do list before leaving town for a weeks-long recess.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Claudia Grisales
Claudia Grisales is a congressional correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Claudia Grisales
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Scott Simon
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