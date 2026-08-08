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Willem Dafoe discusses his starring role in the new movie, 'Late Fame'

NPR | By Scott Simon
Published August 8, 2026 at 6:43 AM CDT

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with the actor Willem Dafoe, who stars in the new movie "Late Fame."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Scott Simon
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