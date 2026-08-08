Willem Dafoe discusses his starring role in the new movie, 'Late Fame'

The Arkansas Cinema Society is again hosting its signature event, FILMLAND, a film festival bringing together writers, directors, and actors from across the state and country to Little Rock. Jack Travis spoke with director E. Vincent Martinez about the new documentary, Iron Pearls.
Michael Tilley of Talk Business & Politics on the narrowing vote to hire Fort Smith's city administrator, a packed slate of candidates on the November ballot, signatures submitted for a proposed change in city government, and more than $80 million in new military construction projects at Ebbing Air National Guard Base.