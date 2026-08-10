© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

China's courts side with workers displaced by AI but employees remain anxious

NPR | By Jennifer Pak
Published August 10, 2026 at 3:14 PM CDT

China's workers are vulnerable as the push to adopt AI comes from top leaders amid a sluggish economy.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jennifer Pak
Jennifer Pak is NPR’s China correspondent. She has been covering China and the region for the past two decades.
Related Content