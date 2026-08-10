China's courts side with workers displaced by AI but employees remain anxious

Springdale rapper and hip-hop artist Michael Del Rio discusses his first solo performance at the Medium in Springdale, as well as his work with Lost Nopales Productions (formally the Latinx Theatre Project).
Six years after the city of Fayetteville declared racism a public health crisis - the effort to put forward diversity and equity initiatives has faced backlash on the state and federal level. Now, one local group is asking churches to step in.
Randy Dixon continues a Pryor Center series on Arkansas' modern governors with Francis Cherry, whose newly donated 1950s campaign jingles, oil-industry speech and farewell address reveal a radio pioneer who never connected with voters.