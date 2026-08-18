This squirrel only lives on one mountain. It's one of the most endangered species in North America

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The Mt. Graham red squirrel is one of the most endangered species in North America. About 230 of them remain in the wild, and as the name suggests, they only live on one mountaintop in Southern Arizona.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd took us to this ecological wonder back in February, where climate change is threatening the future of the forests and the animals that live there. We revisit his reporting.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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