© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Related Stories From WKNO

BTH: Journalist Roundtable on Ford Megasite, Crime, Schools, More

WKNO | By Savannah Smith
Published January 6, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST

The COVID-19 pandemic brought drastic changes to everyone's life in 2020, including lockdowns, mask mandates, the rollout of vaccines, etc.

As 2022 begins, journalists on Channel 10's Behind the Headlines look back at some of the big headlines from 2021, all set against the backdrop of the pandemic. Among them: record homicides, educational challenges, a new Ford plant at the regional megasite, and more.

In addition, guests talk about what's ahead for the new year.

Copyright 2022 WKNO

Arkansas Related Stories From WKNO
Savannah Smith