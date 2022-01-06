BTH: Journalist Roundtable on Ford Megasite, Crime, Schools, More

The COVID-19 pandemic brought drastic changes to everyone's life in 2020, including lockdowns, mask mandates, the rollout of vaccines, etc.

As 2022 begins, journalists on Channel 10's Behind the Headlines look back at some of the big headlines from 2021, all set against the backdrop of the pandemic. Among them: record homicides, educational challenges, a new Ford plant at the regional megasite, and more.

In addition, guests talk about what's ahead for the new year.

