TN Politics: "Media Literacy" Could Curtail Some Extremist Views

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published January 7, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST

Political analyst Otis Sanford says that with some capitol rioters claiming to have been influenced by "the media," a better understanding of what differentiates good journalism from political propaganda is in order.

In addition, as Tennessee Republicans in the General Assembly consider restricting local governments from passing residency rules for police officers, some Democrats, including Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, are expressing support.

