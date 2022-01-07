TN Politics: "Media Literacy" Could Curtail Some Extremist Views
Political analyst Otis Sanford says that with some capitol rioters claiming to have been influenced by "the media," a better understanding of what differentiates good journalism from political propaganda is in order.
In addition, as Tennessee Republicans in the General Assembly consider restricting local governments from passing residency rules for police officers, some Democrats, including Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, are expressing support.
