Philanthropic New Year's Resolutions

Often, people focus on their resources of Time, Talent and Treasure. There is another “T” to add to this list. Have you ever included your Ties in what you give to others?

Networks are meaningful, and personal ties are becoming increasingly important in giving. Whether through social media to promote a cause, or coming together as a family or group of like-minded friends to make a philanthropic decision, collective action makes a difference. Take a moment and consider the ways that you gave in 2021. Then, create a plan as to how you will share your Time, Talent, Treasure and Ties in 2022. To ensure that it happens, write it down and discuss your ideas with those closest to you!

Copyright 2022 WKNO