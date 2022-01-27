Visit the Memphis Listening Lab

(January 27, 2022) From the distinctive voice of soul legend Otis Redding, to power pop pioneers Big Star, to the unmistakable baritone of country star Johnny Cash, you can hear it all at the Memphis Listening Lab. The Listening Lab was built around the personal collection of John King, co-founder of legendary Ardent Records. He was a long-time music professional and started collecting records as a teenager in the 1950s. His collection grew to more than 60,000 pieces including vinyl 45s, albums, and CDs! King contacted the Community Foundation and gifted this treasure trove of tunes. We were able to donate that wealth of music to help create the Memphis Listening Lab.

Located in the Crosstown Concourse, the Listening Lab opened last summer, and admission is free. The Lab includes listening stations, music editing equipment, a podcasting booth, and a variety of music events. Head to Crosstown and explore this one-of-a kind interactive music library.

To learn more about how the Community Foundation helped with the creation of the Memphis Listening Lab, click here to read the profile from our 2021 Annual Report.

